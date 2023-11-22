Counterterrorism efforts
J·Nov 22, 2023, 02:50 pm
3 Army soldiers including officer killed in ongoing J&K gunfight with terrorists
J·Nov 21, 2023, 06:51 am
Israel bans Lashkar-e-Taiba, says "Organisation responsible for murder of Indians"
J·Sep 25, 2023, 06:34 am
ED raids houses of former PFI Workers in Kerala
J·Sep 25, 2023, 05:24 am
"Deep-rooted crisis" with "numerous consequences for region": Iran's Foreign Minister on Afghanistan
J·Aug 29, 2023, 09:07 am
NIA files supplementary charge sheet against two members of Al Qaeda linked group
