Congress rally Sopore

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
The HawkT
The Hawk·Sep 25, 2024, 12:11 PM

Would fight in Parliament for restoration of J-K's statehood, says Rahul Gandhi in Sopore

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc