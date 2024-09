PM Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To Car Washed Away In Nainital New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a car washed away in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted; "Pained by the tragedy in Nainital district, where a car was washed away. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway to assist those who are trapped: PM"