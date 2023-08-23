Collapses
J·Aug 23, 2023, 12:37 pm
18 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
J·Aug 21, 2023, 03:22 pm
Uttarakhand Rainfall: Part Of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple In Dehradun Collapses
J·Aug 17, 2023, 05:34 am
Rain Fury In Uttarakhand, Defence Training Academy Collapses
J·Aug 07, 2023, 01:29 pm
Uttarakhand: Two Killed After Wall Collapses In Maroda Village
J·Jun 17, 2023, 01:56 pm
UP: Two Injured As Building Collapses In Gorakhpur
J·Jun 03, 2023, 02:58 pm
1 Killed, 3 Taken Ill After Mound Of Earth Collapses On Them
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Truck Falls Into River After Bridge Collapses In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Joshimath Crisis: Roof Of House Collapses, Courtyard Sinks
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.