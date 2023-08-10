Coal
J·Aug 10, 2023, 03:11 pm
Phasing Out Of Coal-Based Thermal Power Plants And Adoption Of Super-Critical Technologies In Thermal Power Plants
J·Jul 14, 2023, 11:28 am
Coal Ministry Considering Comprehensive Scheme To Promote Coal Gasification Projects With An Outlay Of Rs 6000 Crore
J·Jul 06, 2023, 04:37 pm
Minister Pralhad Joshi Reviews Coal Production From Commercial And Captive Mines
J·Jul 03, 2023, 04:51 pm
With 8.4% Growth Coal Production Touches 222.93 Million Tonne In Q1 Of FY 2023-24
J·Jun 26, 2023, 03:47 pm
Coal Sampling: CBI Books Former Director Of CIMFR, Chief Scientist In Rs 137-Crore Intellectual Fee Distribution 'Scam'
J·Jun 10, 2023, 11:00 am
Coal Ministry Organizes Seminar On 'Blue Hydrogen-Energy Security & Hydrogen Economy'
J·May 30, 2023, 02:10 pm
Coal India Limited (CIL) Articulates Issues For R&D/Innovation
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
To increase dry fuel availability, government bids 7th coal mining tranche
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
The government introduces a plan to buy 4,500 MW of electricity
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India aims to cut power output from at least 81 coal-fired plants over 4 years
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Coal Production Rose To 34 MT In First Half Of May
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Coal loading for powerhouses being constantly ramped up: Railways
