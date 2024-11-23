Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Pakistan: 15 killed, 25 injured in fresh sectarian violence in Kurram
The Implications Of Trump’s Return To Power For The EU And The Balkans
Israel Kills Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander
Can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of an Indian: PM Modi in Guyana
Who is Pam Bondi? All you need to know about Trump's new choice as US Attorney General
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
BGT 2024-25 Jaiswal, Rahul put India in driving seat with 218-run lead in Perth Test
Rishabh Pant joins exclusive club, becomes third wicketkeeper to complete 100 dismissals in WTC
ICC meeting likely to be held on November 26 for Champions Trophy
Anushka Sharma attends India vs Australia Test match in Perth
Big fan of UAE Mark Adair lauds Abu Dhabi T10
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Airtel earnings set to rise next 24 months, benefitting from tariffs hike: S&P Global Ratings
Mahindra reveals sketches of their upcoming BE 6e and XEV 9e cars
Tighter immigration policy, rising tariffs to slowdown US economic growth: Morgan Stanley
Steel companies may see hiked demand, better margins in Q3FY25: Centrum report
Substantiate slowdown in FPIs selling this week as compared to last week, FPI sold equities worth Rs 2426 cr this week
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Bobby Deol wraps shooting for his next with Balakrishna
Suhana Khan wishes rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda on birthday in adorable way
Anupam Kher expresses gratitude to Sonu Nigam for lending voice to "most important" song in his film 'Tanvi The Great'
IFFI 2024: Neetu Chandra opens up about 'Jackson Halt'
Kartik Aaryan celebrates 34th birthday amidst sunset and sea
CM Rise School
Madhya Pradesh
T
The Hawk
·
Nov 23, 2024, 10:59 AM
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav performs Bhoomi Pujan of hi-tech Gaushala in Bhopal