CJI
J·Sep 14, 2023, 06:48 am
SC real-time data will reflect on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI
J·Aug 26, 2023, 01:46 pm
As lawyers we must stand up against injustice: CJI Chandrachud
J·Aug 19, 2023, 09:45 am
SC asks Centre, State information Commissions to ensure public authorities make proactive disclosures under RTI Act
J·Aug 17, 2023, 02:26 pm
SC refuses to unseat Kerala District Judges who were selected through 'illegal' and 'arbitrary' procedure
J·Aug 17, 2023, 09:51 am
SC plans to extend virtual hearing in all lower courts: CJI
J·Aug 16, 2023, 09:48 am
CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes
J·Aug 10, 2023, 09:46 am
CJI Chandrachud launches QR code-based ePass for entry at SC
J·Jul 08, 2023, 11:24 am
'Musafir hain hum bhi…' : Poetic farewell by CJI to colleague Justice Krishan Murari
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CJI Chandrachud's pitch for making SC judgments available in regional languages laudatory: PM Modi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CJI UU Lalit Has Restored Public Trust in the Judicial System: Mamata Banerjee
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CJI: Fundamental duties not merely pedantic or technical, key to social transformation
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ex-Judges, Advocates Write To CJI On 'Bulldozer Action' In UP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CJI Opens Special Courts For Red Sanders Cases
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CJI Says Govt Must Step In To Tackle Breast Cancer, Calls For Roadmap
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Modi, CJI Bat For Local Languages In Courts
