J·Jul 19, 2024, 03:21 pm
CII Delegation Called Upon T S Rawat, Hon’ble MP, Lok Sabha
J·Jul 12, 2024, 03:35 pm
CII FMCG Learning Mission To SIIDCUL, Haridwar: HUL, ITC, Wipro
J·May 24, 2024, 03:42 pm
CII Learning Mission To World Class Companies In Kumaon: Tata Motors, Nestle & Minda Corporation
J·May 18, 2024, 02:56 pm
Indian Talent In High Demand Globally, Mobility Agreements On Rise: EAM Jaishankar
J·Aug 18, 2023, 02:01 pm
Impact Of National Education Policy 2020 On Industry
J·Jun 21, 2023, 02:59 pm
Citizen’s Participation Is Vital To Tackle Plastic Pollution: CII UCOST Summit
J·Jun 20, 2023, 03:07 pm
CII & Himalaya Wellness Company Celebrated International Yoga Day 2023
J·Jun 01, 2023, 01:57 pm
CII Estimates India’s GDP Growth To Be In The Band Of 6.5-6.7% For FY24, Says New CII President R Dinesh
J·May 29, 2023, 02:34 pm
Uttarakhand has the favourable start up ecosystem in place
J·May 12, 2023, 02:26 pm
CII Organized An Interactive Session With Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CII Northern Region Gets New Office Bearers For 2023- 24
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'One Earth, One Health' Vision Can Become Reality When Countries Don't Think Of Only Themselves: Health Minister
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CII Uttarakhand Annual Session 2023: Enhancing Key Growth Drivers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CII—Himalaya Wellness Enhancing Industry Academia Linkages With Practical Trainings To Students
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CII Organise Session On EPR Registration For Plastic Waste Management For Industries
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Roorkee Bags 'The Most Innovative Research Institute Of The Year' Award By CII For The Third Year In A Row, IIT Roorkee Selected By The Prestigious CII For The Industrial Innovation Awards
