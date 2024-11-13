Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Russia launches 90 strike drones on Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
US Central Command Forces strike Iranian-backed militia group in Syria
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Afghanistan
China clears memorial for mass killing victims as government scrambles to respond
Millions of Nigerians go hungry as floods compound hardship
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Markram can carry drinks...: Gibbs' jibe at out-of-form Proteas captain
All eyes on Virat Kohli as he hits nets ahead of BGT: Australian Media Reports
Uma Mahesh wins gold medal at FISU World University Championship
Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh crowned Rustam-E-Hind; eyes place in India's Asian Games 2026 squad
Not looking at WTC, every series important: Gautam Gambhir ahead of crucial BGT clash
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Tax net widened, tax liability of middle class reduced under Modi govt
Tira unveils its flagship luxury beauty store at Jio World Plaza
Indian stocks slump for fifth straight day, touching multi-month lows
NTPC Green IPO opens for subscription on Nov 19, issue price is Rs 102-108
Vegetable prices sky-rocket in October, food inflation at 10.87%, CPI at 6.21 %
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
The Rana Daggubati Show: Naga Chaitanya, SS Rajamouli to join Rana Daggubati for unfiltered chats on new talk show
Bandish Bandits season 2 set to premiere on Dec 13
Bridget Jones returns in new chapter: 'Mad About the Boy,' trailer unveiled
Love turns deadly in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' season 2, thrilling new trailer released
New drama series 'Waack Girls' announced, to be released on this date
China social media outrage
T
The Hawk
·
Nov 13, 2024, 11:15 AM
China clears memorial for mass killing victims as government scrambles to respond