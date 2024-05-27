Cannes 2024
J·May 27, 2024, 03:47 pm
Aditi Rao Hydari stuns fans with dreamy pics from Cannes diaries
J·May 27, 2024, 01:01 pm
Bookings open for 'Manthan' re-release
J·May 25, 2024, 07:09 am
Anasuya Sengupta becomes first Indian to win best actress at Cannes
J·May 22, 2024, 12:40 pm
Assamese film 'The Woodcutter' premieres its trailer at Cannes
J·May 20, 2024, 08:22 am
Delhi-bred filmmaker in Cannes Critics’ Week with Estonian entry
J·May 19, 2024, 06:01 am
Kiara Advani dazzles in pink-black corset gown at Cannes Women in Cinema Gala dinner
J·May 15, 2024, 09:25 am
Tried to kiss topless female extras: 'Megalopolis' crew accuse Francis Ford Coppola of mismanagement
