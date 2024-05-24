Calcutta HC
'Unconstitutional Decision By TMC Scrapped By Calcutta HC:' CM Yogi On Cancellation Of OBC Certificates In Bengal
Calcutta High Court orders deployment of central forces for West Bengal panchayat elections
Calcutta HC criticises Trinamool government's delay in compensating rape & murder victim's family
On a PIL alleging MGNREGA irregularities, Calcutta HC seeks an affidavit from the Bengali government
The Calcutta High Court orders the removal of unauthorised structures on Tagore's property
Calcutta HC to decide LET militant's fate on Monday
Fresh notification of primary teachers' recruitment challenged at Calcutta HC
Calcutta HC division bench upholds CBI probe in Trinamool leader's murder
Calcutta HC rejects contempt of court petition against ED by Maneka Gambhir
Bengal govt to challenge Calcutta HC's order on 'ration at doorsteps' in SC
Calcutta HC recalls warrant of arrest against BJP leader
Calcutta HC directs ED to be party in PIL on assets of 19 Trinamool leaders, ministers
Calcutta HC rejects bail plea of 13 accused in post-poll violence case
Calcutta HC directs Bengal CS to appear in court in land compensation case
