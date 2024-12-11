Brigade Hotels IPO

Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Rawalpindi Faces Severe Gas Crisis Amid Winter, Widespread Supply Disruptions Reported
Netanyahu Warns Syria Over Iran Ties: What Happened to Previous Regime Will Happen to This One
Canadian Hindus Protest Outside Bangladeshi Consulate in Toronto Demanding Justice for Minorities
Karachi's Water Crisis: Prolonged Repairs Fail to Alleviate Severe Shortages
UN Cybercrime Treaty Vote: A Global Step Against Rising Cybersecurity Threats
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
BGT 2024-25: Team India Arrives in Brisbane for Third Test Against Australia at Gabba
Bengal Warriorz Aim for Pro Kabaddi Playoff Spot: Coach Prashant Surve Confident
Vandana Katariya Prepares to Shine in Inaugural Women's Hockey India League with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Harbhajan Singh Urges Rohit Sharma to Regain Form After India's Tough Loss to Australia
Cheteshwar Pujara Urges Rohit Sharma to Regain Form Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy Challenges
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed Within Hours; Retail Investors Lead the Surge
India Ranks 2nd Globally in High-Performing Companies with Over 20% ROE: Report
Indian EV Sector to Attract $40 Billion Investments, Boosting Real Estate Growth: Colliers
Nifty 50 Earnings to Grow 16.3% in FY26, Kotak Securities Highlights Top Sectors for Investment
Sensex Rises Marginally, Nifty Declines: Mixed Sentiment in Stock Market Close on Tuesday
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
28 Years Later’ Trailer: Cillian Murphy Returns in Danny Boyle’s Chilling Zombie Seque
Ang Lee to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2025 DGA Awards
10-Year-Old Aditya G Nair's Kanni Ayyappan Devotional Song Becomes a YouTube Sensation
Kapoor Family Meets PM Modi to Honor Raj Kapoor's Centenary with 100 Film Festival
Actor Mohan Babu Accused of Assaulting Journalist Amid Family Dispute
Brigade Hotels IPO
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 11, 2024, 09:13 AM
Indian Hospitality Sector Set for Rs80 Billion IPO Boom: Four New Players Enter Market – Jefferies Report