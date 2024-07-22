BRI

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 22, 2024, 02:04 pm

Maldives seeks China’s fiscal support to carry out economic reforms to address debt distress

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 07, 2023, 03:40 pm

Security Threats, Debt Repayments Hinder Pakistan-China BRI Projects: Report

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 12, 2023, 03:17 pm

As Decade-Old 'Belt And Road' Sags, China Evolves Onto Other Initiatives

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 18, 2023, 10:12 am

Concerns over Belt and Road Initiative's lack of momentum in Nepal: Report

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Building Research Institute Marks 'Unusable' Houses In Uttarakhand's Joshimath

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

China Private Security Companies Making A BRI Killing: Report

featuredfeatured
South Asia
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Nepal, China BRI Projects Show No Progress Even After 5 Years: Report

featuredfeatured
Southeast Asia
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

China's Bid For World Domination Collapsing With Faltering BRI

featuredfeatured
South Asia
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

China's BRI Trapped Sri Lanka In Debt, Chaos

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App