logo

Brahmastra

featuredfeatured
Hollywood
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join ‘Brahmastra’ promo in Hyderabad

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Alia Bhatt can now 'proudly say I got into IIT-Bombay (for one hour)'

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

I knew 'Brahmastra' was a difficult journey to embark on: Ayan Mukerji

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

'Brahmastra' makers reveal first look of major characters

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji head to Visakhapatnam

featuredfeatured
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Telugu teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Kesariya' unveiled