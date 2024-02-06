BJP President
J·Feb 06, 2024, 05:21 am
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva flags off special train to Ayodhya
J·Sep 27, 2023, 09:54 pm
Shah, Nadda hold discussion with Rajasthan BJP leaders on upcoming Assembly poll
J·Sep 12, 2023, 01:48 pm
Election bribery case: Kerala court speaks tough, tells state BJP chief Surendran and others to appear
J·Sep 03, 2023, 06:32 pm
BJP calls Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan statement 'hate speech' and demands action.
J·Jul 17, 2023, 06:17 pm
'Law will take its own course': J P Nadda on corruption allegations against allies
J·Jul 16, 2023, 09:38 pm
Opposition parties forming 'Protection of Dynasties Alliance': BJP chief J P Nadda
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Tripura BJP legislator watches obscene video on phone in Assembly
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
To highlight govt's focus on highways, internet, railways, and airways, BJP chief Nadda coins "HIRA."
