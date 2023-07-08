Biotech
J·Jul 08, 2023, 12:10 pm
Biotech StartUps Are Crucial To India’s Future Economy, Says Dr Jitendra Singh
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dr Jitendra Inaugurates International Biotech Conclave, First-Ever In Northeast
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Over 50 Biotech-Kisan Hubs Created By Department Of Biotechnology: Union Min Jitendra Singh
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dr Jitendra Announces 75 'Amrit' Grants For Biotech Initiatives Involving StartUps, Industry, Academia & Research Bodies In Integrated Collaboration
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.