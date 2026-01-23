Bhagirathpura

Jan 23, 2026, 10:18 AM

Another water contamination scare in Indore's Mhow; 22 fall ill

Jan 17, 2026, 10:53 AM

Rahul Gandhi meets kin of contaminated water tragedy victims in Indore's Bhagirathpura

Jan 16, 2026, 02:43 PM

Rahul Gandhi coming to Indore for politics over human deaths: MP CM Yadav

Jan 14, 2026, 11:57 AM

LoP Gandhi taking daily updates on water contamination tragedy in Indore, will visit Bhagirathpura soon: Jitu Patwari

Jan 11, 2026, 01:21 AM

Congress to hold Nyay Yatra in MP today over water tragedy, MNREGA changes

Jan 10, 2026, 06:12 PM

Indore water contamination: 4 new diarrhoea cases push hospitalised count to 41

Jan 10, 2026, 12:07 PM

Indore contamination case: Health condition improving in Bhagirathpura, water supply to resume soon

Jan 07, 2026, 03:49 PM

Indore water contamination: Active patients in hospitals drop to 54

Jan 07, 2026, 01:39 PM

Indore water contamination: MP govt provides Rs 2 lakh compensation to 18 families; monitoring continues

Jan 05, 2026, 04:19 PM

Indore water tragedy: MP HC to hear case tomorrow; Cong delegation to visit Bhagirathpura

Jan 04, 2026, 07:41 AM

Indore crisis: Bhagirathpura water safe for pathogens, Minister Vijayvargiya shares lab report

Jan 03, 2026, 10:48 AM

Water contamination crisis: Digvijaya Singh blames Indore Mayor for tragedy

Jan 02, 2026, 08:59 AM

MP govt submits status report on Indore water crisis; says four died, 200 in hospitals

Jan 01, 2026, 05:41 PM

Contaminated water behind Indore health crisis: Lab findings; status report in HC tomorrow

Dec 31, 2025, 01:23 PM

Indore water tragedy: Over two dozen officials appointed to monitor health services for residents

Dec 30, 2025, 06:00 PM

MP CM expresses grief over Indore water tragedy; Jitu Patwari seeks action against Mayor