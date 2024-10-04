Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
In South Korea, deepfake porn wrecks women’s lives and deepens gender conflict
Deadly Israeli strike in West Bank highlights spread of war
Most of Lebanon's displacement shelters are full, UN says
Hezbollah's Communications Commander killed in Israeli strike in Beirut
Oil prices climb as Middle East conflict counters ample supply outlook
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Europa League: Manchester United secures 3-3 draw against FC Porto
Fir jaan mein jaan aayi...: Rohit Sharma recalls relief felt on winning ICC T20 WC
RCB should take this chance...: Kaif on Rohit Sharma's possible availability in IPL 2024 auction
Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association: Sources
China Open: Alcaraz scripts epic comeback win over Sinner to clinch title
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
India's foreign exchange reserves cross USD 700 billion first time
Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores in India
RBI unlikely to cut rate as India's growth is higher than potential output: SBI Report
India to become USD 1 trn digital economy by 2028, enabled by internet, 4G, 5G, and digitalisation
GST collections in September rise 6.5% year-on-year at Rs 1.73 lakh crore
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to go through cuts, edits suggested by CBFC's revising committee
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy drama 'Alpha' to be released on Christmas 2025
Actor Nagarjuna files defamation complaint against Minister T Surekha over her remark
Deeply anguished: Mahesh Babu condemns Congress' K Surekha's "cheap, baseless" remarks on Samantha's divorce
Dragging personal lives into politics new low: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun call out Telangana minister's remarks
Beirut strike
Middle East
T
The Hawk
·
Oct 04, 2024, 11:14 AM
Hezbollah's Communications Commander killed in Israeli strike in Beirut