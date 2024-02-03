Banwarilal Purohit
J·Feb 03, 2024, 09:49 AM
Resignation of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Due to Personal Circumstances
J·Aug 01, 2023, 08:36 PM
Punjab governor expresses distress over Mann's 'indifference' to his letters
J·Jul 22, 2023, 12:23 PM
'Unfortunate' that Punjab Guv doesn't know if calling special Assembly session was legal: CM
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Punjab row: Guv asks CM to explain principals' visit abroad, Mann claims not answerable to him
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Punjab Governor is contacted by the Korean ambassador
