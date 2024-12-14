logo

Bank of Baroda report

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 14, 2024, 06:59 AM

India's Exports to US Reach $77.5 Billion in FY24, Growing at 10.3% CAGR Over 30 Years

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 14, 2024, 05:48 AM

India's CPI Inflation Predicted to Ease to 4.7-4.8% in FY25, Boosted by Lower Food Prices