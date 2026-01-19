Ballari violence

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 19, 2026, 07:48 AM

'Is this Sri Lanka?' Janardhana Reddy asks Siddaramaiah after attack on his residence

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 05:07 PM

'Lord Hanuman & BJP are with my husband', says Janardhana Reddy's wife amid Ballari violence incident

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 11:42 AM

Ballari violence: Karnataka BJP delegation visits slain Cong worker's home, demands CBI probe

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 08, 2026, 08:13 AM

Ballari violence: Cabinet has decided not to hand over such cases to CBI, says K'taka govt

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 07, 2026, 11:31 AM

Ballari violence: Kumaraswamy slams Shivakumar for holding police officers' meeting

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 04, 2026, 06:26 PM

Ballari violence: Gunman linked to Cong MLA's aide arrested for killing party worker, govt

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 03, 2026, 01:05 PM

Ballari violence: DKS says Cong stands with MLA Bharat Reddy, guilty will be punished

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 03, 2026, 06:17 AM

Congress worker death case: FIR lodged against MLAs in Karnataka's Ballari

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 02, 2026, 01:48 PM

Ballari violence: Gunshots fired at Janardhana Reddy; Ex-K'taka Minister Sriramulu seeks probe into Cong worker's death

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 02, 2026, 11:09 AM

BJP delegation meets K'taka DGP over Ballari violence issue; seeks protection for party MLAs

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 02, 2026, 09:54 AM

Ballari violence: K'taka CM says bullet fired into air accidentally hit Cong worker; probe on

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 02, 2026, 07:34 AM

Cong worker's death: Karnataka BJP says govt targeting Janardhana Reddy, demands probe by High Court judge

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 02, 2026, 06:18 AM

Cong worker death case: K'taka Police say bullet fired from private revolver