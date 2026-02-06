Ballari

The Hawk·Feb 06, 2026, 07:48 AM

Tension in Ballari after meat found in Hanuman temple premises

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 06:45 AM

Shabarimala gold theft case: ED conducts raids in Bengaluru, Ballari

The Hawk·Jan 19, 2026, 11:26 AM

Former Karnataka minister Sriramulu booked for disclosing minor victim's name

The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 02:02 PM

'Fence itself grazing field unpardonable': Karnataka CM on cops' involvement in crimes

The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 04:30 PM

K’taka: BJP appeals to Chief Secretary to take strict action against officials' abusers

The Hawk·Jan 07, 2026, 12:54 PM

Congress worker shootout: K'taka gov't appoints new IGP, SP for Ballari

The Hawk·Jan 04, 2026, 06:31 PM

Ballari violence: Gunman linked to Cong MLA's aide arrested for killing party worker

The Hawk·Jan 01, 2026, 06:36 PM

Banner dispute turns violent in K'taka’s Ballari; Cong worker killed, MLA alleges assassination plot

The Hawk·Dec 24, 2025, 05:02 AM

Karnataka: Three of family killed in road accident