Bajrang Punia
J·Sep 09, 2024, 10:56 am
Northern Railway accepts resignation of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia
J·Sep 07, 2024, 07:46 am
Bhupinder Hooda sponsored Phogat's protest in Jantar Mantar: Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta
J·Sep 07, 2024, 05:41 am
This proves Congress was behind the wrestlers' protest: WFI president Sanjay Singh on Bajrang, Vinesh joining party
J·Sep 06, 2024, 02:28 pm
"Anyone can join any party": BJP's Anil Vij on wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat joining Congress
J·Sep 06, 2024, 10:44 am
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia formally join Congress
J·Sep 04, 2024, 07:07 am
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, likely to contest Haryana assembly polls
J·Mar 04, 2024, 12:37 pm
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, WFI on Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers plea challenging circular to conduct selection trials
J·Jan 03, 2024, 01:26 pm
After junior wrestlers' protest, ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals
J·Dec 30, 2023, 11:03 am
Bajrang Punia urges Sports Ministry to restart wrestling activities in view of Paris Olympics
J·Dec 27, 2023, 05:02 am
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Virender Arya Akhara in Jhajjar interacts with Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers
J·Dec 24, 2023, 10:18 am
"Haven't received any letter yet": Sanjay Singh opens up on WFI suspension
J·Dec 22, 2023, 12:42 pm
Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri award to PM Narendra Modi
J·Sep 14, 2023, 01:29 pm
Delhi court exempts Bajrang Punia from personal appearance for a day in criminal defamation case
J·Jun 29, 2023, 03:12 pm
TOPS clears training stints of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia in Kyrgyzstan, Hungary
J·Jun 07, 2023, 11:35 pm
Make Woman WFI Chief, Scrap FIRs Against Us: Wrestlers To Anurag Thakur
J·Jun 05, 2023, 08:49 pm
Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh assert won't take 10 secs to leave their jobs; claim agitation will go on
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.