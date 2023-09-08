B.S. Yediyurappa
J·Sep 08, 2023, 09:38 am
Merger with JD(S) will strengthen BJP in K’taka, says Yediyurappa; JD(S) will cease to exist says DyCM Shivakumar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Seer's unpardonable crime in the K'taka Lingayat Mutt sex scandal, says Yediyurappa
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka Special Court Orders Graft Probe Against Yediyurappa
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Yediyurappa Now Says He Will Abide By Party Diktat
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.