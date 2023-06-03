Atiq Ahmad
J·Jun 03, 2023, 12:36 am
Atiq’s Minor Sons Being Counselled At Juvenile Home
J·May 03, 2023, 12:06 am
Nature Has Way Of Settling Scores, Says Adityanath On Atiq Ahmad's Turf
J·May 01, 2023, 12:40 am
Despite Media Hype, Atiq's Widow Shaista Parveen Remains An Enigma
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Why this man has not slept since the night Atiq was killed
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UP Cong Leader Arrested, Expelled From Party For Putting Tricolour On Atiq's Grave
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Shaista Feared For Life Of Atiq & Ashraf; Letter Goes Viral
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NIA To Question Lawrence Bishnoi In Connection With Atiq-Ashraf Murder Case
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Atiq's Letter In Sealed Envelope Being Sent To CJI, UP CM, Says His Lawyer
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Atiq Ahmad murder case accused have no connection with VHP or Bajrang Dal: Alok Kumar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Plea In SC Seeks Independent Committee Headed By Ex-SC Judge
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
MHA to prepare Standard Operational Procedures for journalists
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Uttar Pradesh
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Asad & Ghulam fired with intent to kill, says FIR
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
ED Raids 15 Locations In Prayagraj Against Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmad
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Prayagraj Police Doubles Reward On Atiq Ahmad's Wife
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Charges Framed Against Atiq Ahmad In Trader Assault Case
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.