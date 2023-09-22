Arindam Bagchi

·Sep 22, 2023, 06:17 pm

India slams China for denying accreditation to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh; Thakur cancels visit

·Sep 21, 2023, 09:27 pm

There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist

·Aug 25, 2023, 08:44 pm

PM Modi meets noted personalities in Greece

·Jul 28, 2023, 12:07 am

Unacceptable! India Sees Red Over Stapled China Visas

·Jul 06, 2023, 07:33 pm

Incumbent on host govts to provide security: India over threats to its diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

·Jun 24, 2023, 06:08 pm

PM Modi meets Egyptian counterpart, top ministers; discusses deepening trade ties

·Jun 22, 2023, 03:45 am

US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Hope China to facilitate continued presence of Indian journalists: MEA

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Honorary Consulate In Brisbane 'Halted For Little While', Issue Taken Up With Australian Authorities: MEA

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

India denounces the visit of OIC secretary general to PoK

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

India on FATF decision: Pakistan must adopt "credible," "verifiable" anti-terrorism action

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Situation Hasn't Returned To Normal: India On LAC Row

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

India stands with people of Sri Lanka: MEA

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

‘Unwarranted And Narrow-Minded’, India Refutes OIC Comments

