Arctic Security

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 02:51 PM

Greenland tensions 'strategic wake-up call' for Europe: French President Macron

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 22, 2026, 01:16 AM

Trump says reached Greenland 'framework' deal with NATO in Davos

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 01:58 PM

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 03:57 PM

Danish PM says differences with US over Greenland persist

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 01:13 AM

Don't want to be owned by US: Denmark, Greenland hit back at Trump's takeover claims

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 13, 2026, 12:24 PM

Despite aggressive overtures, US may not invade Greenland just now: Reports

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 01:18 AM

US Vice President urges Europe to take Greenland ‘seriously.’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 07, 2026, 02:28 AM

Rubio tells lawmakers Trump wants to buy Greenland, not seize it: Report

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 07, 2026, 12:47 AM

Trump believes acquiring Greenland is US security priority: White House