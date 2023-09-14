Anti Ragging Committee

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 14, 2023, 02:30 pm

Jadavpur University reshuffles anti-ragging committee

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App