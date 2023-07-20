AMU
J·Jul 20, 2023, 11:43 pm
NIA Arrests Aligarh Muslim University Student Working As ISIS Operative
J·Jun 13, 2023, 03:29 pm
AMU Student Develops Portable Single Lead ECG Device
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Prof Mohammad Gulrez Takes Over The Charge As AMU V-C
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
After becoming UP MLC, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigns
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Student Held For Stabbing Parents To Death
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Security Forces Deployed Around AMU As Students Plan Protest Against Kerala Guv Event
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
AMU student is critically injured after being struck with a bat
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
AMU Students Threaten Agitation If Polls Aren't Held
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Covaxin Phase-3 Trial Concluded Successfully At AMU
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.