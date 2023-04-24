Amritpal
Those who try to disturb peace, harmony will face action: Mann on Amritpal's arrest
Amritpal's Pilibhit hider Joga Singh captured in Punjab
Drone deployed in Hoshiarpur village as police search for radical preacher Amritpal Singh
Nepal monitors Amritpal Singh; India requests Nepal not to let him flee to a third country
SSB Steps Up Vigil, Puts Up Amritpal's Posters Along Nepal Border In UP
'Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh's Last Location In Haryana': Punjab IGP
Amritpal evades arrest for second day, major security alert in Punjab; important aide Kalsi taken to Assam
