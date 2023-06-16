Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
EU urges BRICS countries to tell Putin to end Ukraine war
Chinese embassy in Lebanon suspends passport, visa services
Chile team builds region's first 3D printed 'seed home'
16th BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, other leaders pose for family photo in Kazan
Doomsday Arctic seed vault gets deposit of 30,000 new samples
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Big blow for India as wrestling, field hockey, badminton, cricket, table tennis removed from CWG 2026
Deepika Kumari secures silver, her 6th medal at Archery World Cup final
CSK still waiting for confirmation from MS Dhoni before retention deadline, says franchise CEO
Women's T20 WC Final: South Africa, New Zealand to clash for maiden title
Bala Devi becomes first Indian woman to score 50 international goals
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Adani Green Energy's Q2 profits rose 21 per cent to Rs 1,249 crore
Paytm revenue surges 11% QoQ to Rs 1,660 Cr in Q2FY25
Adani acquires orient cement at Rs 8,100 cr to achieve 100+ MTPA operational capacity in FY 25
Hyundai Motor India shares fall 3 pc after lackluster stock market debut
Ace investor Mark Mobius bullish on India's semiconductor, real estate sectors
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Check out trailer of Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi's film 'Amaran'
AP Dhillon releases music video of 'Bora Bora' featuring Ayra Starr
A sneak peek into Jimmy Sheirgill, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Sikandar ka Muqaddar'
Emilia Perez star Zoe Saldana to receive Santa Barbara Film Festival's American Riviera Award
Sending you lots of love...: Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti on her birthday
Amarjit Kaur
Punjab
Jun 16, 2023, 04:01 PM
AAP MLA Manuke 'usurped' NRI house, alleges Cong leader Partap Bajwa; legislator denies charge