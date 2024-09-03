logo

Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh
Sep 03, 2024, 04:10 PM

'Chacha Was Pushed Aside By Bhatija After Extortion Collection': CM Yogi Attacks Akhilesh-Shivpal Yadav

Uttar Pradesh
Mar 05, 2024, 02:00 PM

Akhilesh Lashes Out At Centre Over Unemployment After Indian Man Dies In Israel

Uttar Pradesh
Aug 20, 2023, 10:28 AM

Rajinikanth meets Akhilesh in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh
Aug 17, 2023, 02:21 PM

Akhilesh Holds Workshops For Cadres On PDA Strategy

Uttar Pradesh
Aug 16, 2023, 03:16 PM

Akhilesh Accuses Yogi Adityanath Of Nepotism

Uttar Pradesh
Aug 11, 2023, 02:24 PM

UP Assembly Session: 'How Will You Achieve One Trillion Dollar Economy?' SP Chief To Yogi Govt

Uttar Pradesh
Aug 11, 2023, 02:14 PM

Those Born With Silver Spoon Won't Understand Problems Of Farmers, Dalits: Yogi Targets Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh
Aug 10, 2023, 03:41 PM

'Centre And UP Govt Should Explain On What Steps They Have Taken To Double Farmers Income': Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 17, 2023, 05:46 PM

Akhilesh Yadav believes PDA—Pichde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak—can beat NDA in 2024 LS elections

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 14, 2023, 02:56 PM

BJP Govt Insulting India's Democracy On World Stage: SP On Jack Dorsey's Allegation

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 07, 2023, 03:10 PM

Akhilesh Supports Kejriwal On Ordinance Issue

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 06, 2023, 03:54 PM

Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh for support against Modi govt ordinance

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 06, 2023, 02:51 PM

Kejriwal To Meet Akhilesh On Ordinance Issue

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 02, 2023, 01:50 PM

Wrestlers Issue Has Dented India's Image Abroad: Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 06:29 PM

After meeting Akhilesh and Mamata to unite Oppn, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said he's working for the country

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Confronted By Yogi's 80:20 Politics, Akhilesh Goes Silent On Caste Census