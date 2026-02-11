Ajeevika Mission

Feb 11, 2026, 01:08 PM

VB–G RAM G provides road map for building Viksit Bharat: Chouhan (Lead)

Feb 11, 2026, 11:16 AM

Rs 10 lakh crore to be spent in rural India under VB–G RAM G in next 10 years: Chouhan

Jan 21, 2026, 03:41 PM

Viksit Bharat focuses on village-led development revolution: Sarbananda Sonowal

Jan 03, 2026, 11:13 AM

Punjab BJP to launch campaign on VB-G RAM G law from Jan 7

Dec 22, 2025, 08:27 AM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hails PM Modi for passage of G RAM G Bill in Parliament

Dec 18, 2025, 10:39 AM

VB-G RAM G Bill, the new face of rural job guarantee provides 125 days of certainty

Dec 18, 2025, 08:06 AM

LS passes VB-G RAM G Bill amid Oppn protest; PM Modi keeps Gandhi's ideals alive, says Shivraj Chouhan

Dec 18, 2025, 07:51 AM

Ruckus in LS as Oppn demands VB-G Ram G Bill to be referred to Standing Committee or JPC