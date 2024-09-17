Agniveer scheme
"Rahul Gandhi machine of lies who can lie in any language": Amit Shah in Haryana
Jul 26, 2024, 12:32 PM
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accuses the Congress party of doing politics on the Agniveer Scheme
Jul 02, 2024, 07:25 AM
"Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha...": Akhilesh Yadav's dig over Ayodhya win during LS speech
Jul 02, 2024, 07:13 AM
In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged, says Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi
Jul 01, 2024, 12:24 PM
Rahul Gandhi targets government over Agniveer scheme, Rajnath says Congress leader misleading Lok Sabha
Jun 06, 2024, 08:52 AM
"Expectations in democracy should always thrive", says SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on forming govt at centre
May 22, 2024, 02:02 PM
"PM Modi turned India's soldiers into labourers": Rahul Gandhi at rally in Haryana
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
UP: An ex-armyman has been arrested for attempting to re-enter the country through the Agniveer scheme