Afghan
J·Sep 28, 2023, 09:34 pm
New Delhi examining Afghan embassy's purported communication on closing down operations: Sources
J·Aug 31, 2023, 01:19 pm
Defying Oppression, Afghan Woman Wins World Peace Prize In Sweden
J·Jun 19, 2023, 10:44 am
World Bank Report On Taliban Rule In Afghanistan: Regime Change Affected Economy, Welfare Of Afghan People
J·Jun 05, 2023, 11:36 am
80 Afghan Girls Hospitalised After Being Poisoned At Schools: Report
J·May 28, 2023, 11:28 am
Taliban policies 'discriminatory', aims at removal of Afghan women from all aspects of public life: Report
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Activists In Turkey Calls On World To Focus On Afghan Human Rights
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Afghan Women Raise Concern Over Taliban's New Rule To Limit Entry In 'Ladies Park'
