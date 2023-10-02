Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
World’s top ruby mine in Mozambique stormed after ‘fake’ notice
Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats against its nuclear sites
Hong Kong authorities say soil infection killed monkeys, as 11th dies
King Charles greets happy crowds, an angry MP and an alpaca on visit to Canberra
Israel strikes Hezbollah-affiliated financial institution in Lebanon
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Deepika Kumari secures silver, her 6th medal at Archery World Cup final
CSK still waiting for confirmation from MS Dhoni before retention deadline, says franchise CEO
Women's T20 WC Final: South Africa, New Zealand to clash for maiden title
Bala Devi becomes first Indian woman to score 50 international goals
Sultan of Johor Cup: India Colts register dominant 4-2 victory over Japan
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Stock market ends lower on Monday; Investors eye Hyundai listing and RBI minutes
Cabinet approves MSP for Rabi crops for marketing season 2025-26
India will lead world in 6G says Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
In Modi's India no more business as usual, says Akash Ambani, advocates for AI to transform India into global manufacturing hub
India has USD 117 bn untapped export potential with 30 participant countries of World Trade Expo
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Spine-tingling new trailer of 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing Promises' is out
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions sells 50 per cent stake to Adar Poonawalla's Serene Production
Fans mourn Liam Payne at vigil in London
I can't protect our 7-year-old son...: Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole issues request after "media exploitation"
Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh's powerful song 'Jai Bajrangbali' inspired by Hanuman Chalisa out now
ADIPEC Awards
Energy
Oct 02, 2023, 04:24 AM
ADIPEC Awards 2023: Recognising changemakers transforming energy industry