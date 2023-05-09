New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has said that it is the best time happening for India's StartUps, innovators and the scientific fraternity as a whole, because the government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is providing them an enabling milieu to showcase the best of their potential, talents as well as their creative and innovative instincts. Delivering the welcome address to all the Directors and Presidents of professional Bodies under the Department of Science and Technology here today Dr Jitendra Singh said that we are meeting at a time when the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given a special boost to Science, Technology and Innovation. Over the last 9 years the country has made rapid strides in every area of Science & Technology thanks to the able leadership of the Prime Minister, he said. Dr Jitendra Singh said that the 16 research institutions in the DST family form a very special group from several points of view. Some of these are among the oldest research institutions in the country (including the oldest), some were started by eminent scientists and individuals like Mahendra Lal Sircar, CV Raman, JC Bose, Birbal Sahni and DN Wadia, some are repositories of very old and valuable scientific data, some lead the nation in niche areas like astronomy and astrophysics, geomagnetism, advanced materials and nano science and technology – and so on. Most research institutions in the DST family are basic research institutions. The only exceptions are SCTIMST-Trivandrum and ARCI-Hyderabad. SCTIMST-Trivandrum ...