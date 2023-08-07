Tirupati: The incoming chairman of the trust board, Y V Subba Reddy, announced on Monday that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will spend Rs 300 crore on various projects. Reddy announced at the last board meeting he presided over that Rs 76 crore was being spent on equipment for the new Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre in Tirupati. According to a press release, he stated, "Rs 24 crore is being spent for the construction of protection walls along both the ghat roads to avoid road accidents."—Inputs from ...