West Bengal polls: BJP election meeting obstructed a day before phase III voting

Kamarhati (West Bengal): A day before phase III voting in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) levelled charges against Trinamool Congress (TMC) for obstructing an election meeting in Kamarhati Assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas district on Monday.

According to BJP, TMC-backed miscreants disrupted the meeting on Sunday night. It is also alleged that TMC-backed miscreants burned down the hoardings and BJP flags.

However, Belgharia Police rushed to the spot after receiving a complaint to control the situation and evacuated people of both parties.

The TMC and BJP are at loggerheads in the poll-bound West Bengal. Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. (ANI)