West Bengal govt declares lockdown till May 30

 The Hawk |  15 May 2021 10:46 AM GMT

Kolkata: West Bengal government on Saturday decided to impose a near lockdown starting May 16 to May 30, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

All offices and educational institutions, including trains, subway and all other means of public transport, will be shut down during this period and only essential services will continue to operate.

On Friday, the state reported its highest single-day spike of 20,846 new coronavirus cases while 136 people died from the infection.
Updated : 2021-05-15T16:16:42+05:30
