In West Bengal, BJP Deserves Pat Aplenty

New Delhi (The Hawk): Kudos, pat aplenty with raised hands for BJP! Why? Because BJP unhesitatingly, ruthleslly, flagrantly has established its inveterate flag in the whole state of West Bengal including "intellectual" (normally, abnormally associated only with the Marxists, Commies, Leninists, Leftists, partly with the Congress{ism}) Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, their surroundings. Like it or not, BJP is now integral part (whether +vely or –vely) of Jadavpur University, Presidency College, Indian Coffee House, Shanti Niketan, Rabindra Sadan, art, dance, cultural centres, Calcutta University, State Government circles, Dalhousie Square, Binoy-Badal-Dinesh Marg, Be;ur Math, Bhavanipur, Esplanades, Indian Museum, Park Street, Rawdon Sreet, FreeSchool Street, Gariahaat, Howrah, Nandan, Kolkata Zoo, Indian Museum, etc, etc where BJP was unknown till now and now, inherent part and parcel of khela hobey, khela hochchey…BJP jhanda gerechey (BJP has established its flag in West Bengal; from now on, BJP will be a 'must' talking point of all and sundry in the state always easing out the Left, Marxists, Leninists, Marxists-Leninists, Chou en Lai, Chinese Communism, Russian Communism, East European Communism, Naxalites, ultra left, left of Centre, Leftism etc). Indeed believe it or not! During its enervation in the state 24x7x365 against all odds against it, BJP patiently bore/tolerated all allegations against it as if it is a sheer crime to be with the BJP or something starkly similar to it so hatred against it was all pervasive in the whole syaye. But to put it now bluntly, it is not at all so now…BJP is being now freely, frequently mentioned in all circles of the state in its all strata including the circles of Aparna Sen, Ranjit Mullick, Subrata Mukherjee, Abhijeet Mukherjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepa Das Mushi, Sabitri Chatterjee, Madhavi Mukherjee, all the Goenkas, Gootgutias, Phatphatias, Langotias, Birlas, Khaitans, Aggarwals, Guptas, all others whoever is whatever in the entire West Bengal state. It can now easily ascertained their all sympathies, support are en mass with the BJP and if not this time, then, surely, after next elections in the state, BJP determinedly will form Government on its own and will continue to govern for many terms easi;y surpassing 24 years of the Marxist rule at a stretch…Yes, like it or not, Dilip Ghosh, current West Bengal BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP, will be the CM + West Bengal BJP Chief with Babul 'Kishore Kumar' Supriya his Deputy. Current firebrand BJP MP from Bengal + Central Minister Debashree Chowdhury, now fully familiar with her biting speeches, will be Deputy CM No. 2 . All of them, exclusive by THE HAWK, have already begun devising poll strategies for 2026, year of next assembly elections in the state. …Intriguingly, the state's IAS officers have already lined up to him, showing their obsequiousness to them, some even saluting him in utmost reverance, many are urging him to given them orders to be instantly carried on by them.