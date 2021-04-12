WB polls: BJP's Matigara-Naxalbari candidate tests positive for COVID-19

Darjeeling (West Bengal): BJP candidate for Matigara- Naxalbari Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Darjeeling district Anandamay Barman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Barman, who is a school teacher is currently in home isolation and taking precautions for the virus.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Praveen Agrawal along with the party supporters has taken the charge of campaigning on behalf of the Barman.

Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency will go for the polls in the fifth phase scheduled on April 17.

Meanwhile, 45 Assembly segments will go to polls in this phase. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. In the seventh phase, polling will be held for 35 constituencies on April 26.

The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls. The results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)