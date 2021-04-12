VHP says 'Islamic Jihadists' behind killing of Bihar policeman in West Bengal

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said that the Bihar police official Ashwani Kumar was killed by "Islamic Jihadists" in West Bengal and demanded harsh punishment against the criminals.

SHO Ashwini Kumar of Kishanganj Police Station was brutally beaten and throttled to death and his body by a mob during a raid in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district in the early hours of Saturday, Police officials said.

He was left abandoned at the spot. Later his body was taken to the Islampur hospital in Bengal.

A police officer from Bihar was allegedly beaten to death by a mob during a raid in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district in the early hours of Saturday, Police officials said.

The Central Secretary General of VHP, Milind Parande said in a statement that this episode of atrocious assassination on Saturday morning at Panthapada village under Panjipara police station area in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal is not the first of its kind in the region.

"This region, notorious for Bangladeshi infiltrators, liquor, and smuggling has also seen attacks on security forces many times before. But, due to the apathy of the local police administration of Bengal and political patronage, this area has become a haven and paradise for criminals," Parande said.

The area, by becoming the sleeper cell of Jihadi terrorists, also poses a threat to India's internal security, Parande said in a statement.

A full stop is mandatory on such activities of these assassins, criminals, and illegal intruders, VHP demanded.

Parande said that being a border district of Bihar, the criminals after committing a crime in Bihar easily get a sanctuary in Bengal and if the police force follows them for investigation then the criminals act as sworn enemies of the police party.

The VHP Secretary-General also said that now it is absolutely necessary in high gear action to choose one Bangladeshi infiltrator after another and ensure their deportation from the country and make their political connections public, the statement reads.

The officer had ventured into the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station while conducting raids to look for the culprit, a police officer has said on Saturday. Inspector General (IG) of Police, Purnia Suresh Prasad said, "He had come to West Bengal for a raid in connection with a bike theft." (ANI)