Vaccine row between BJP and TMC, Suvendu blamed of shoddy check dams in coastal belt













Kolkata (The Hawk): The war of words again came to the fore between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over vaccination in West Bengal.

While on one hand, the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee demanded free vaccination from the BJP-led central government, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress has completely failed to vaccinate people in Bengal, systematically.

"The state government couldn't ensure systematic vaccination in West Bengal. There are several malpractices also going on in the state over vaccination," stated Suvendu, while coming out of the Governor House.

Notably, Suvendu visited West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday to submit a letter on the continuous post-poll violence on Wednesday.

"Leader of Opposition West Bengal Legislative Assembly @SuvenduWB called on Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and also submitted a representation about unabated post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial For an hour the two conferred on the situation being faced in State."

For an hour the two conferred on the situation being faced in State."

On Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply concerned about the malpractice started in distribution of vaccines in the state. After a conversation with the Hon. Union Minister of Health @drharshvardhan, I am noting the specific incidents and will be sending the report to him at the earliest as per his advice."

Meanwhile, earlier Mamata had slammed the BJP government for not giving adequate vaccines to West Bengal and also that the TMC government has bought vaccines to inoculate people of Bengal.

"Before the polls, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had given assurance that post-election, the BJP government will give free vaccination to everyone. Even in Bihar they said the same but post-election we have seen no one. The TMC government had spent Rs 114 crore to procure vaccines. Not just me, several other states are also demanding adequate vaccines which the central government has failed to deliver," mentioned the TMC chief.

It is worth mentioning that Mamata had been demanding three crore vaccines to inoculate all the eligible vaccine recipients and even wrote many letters to the Prime Minister mentioning the pressing issue.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that vaccines are lying unused in West Bengal but people are not getting them.

Significantly, the war of words between the two Nandigram contestants in the last assembly polls have not been restricted to the vaccines. The TMC chief, after doing the rounds of the coastal districts, affected badly by cyclone Yaas, had commented that the check dams built in the districts are repeatedly being repaired but they are not strong enough to withstand the deluge. It is clear that the work has not been up to the mark. The comments, many believe, are an oblique reference to the former state irrigation minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was a trusted aide to Mamata before they fell out politically.

Mamata's comments were repeated by her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, who during his tour to Contai in East Midnapore on Thursday. He said, "It is amply clear that there has been shoddy work done in making check dams. And we all know who the irrigation minister was earlier. It should be investigated. I'm sure many skeletons may tumble out.

Reacting to the tirade, Suvendu said, "I do not comment on what minors say." Abhishek was quick to react: "Since adults have not worked, minors have to come to rectify it." He was referring to the former irrigation minister.