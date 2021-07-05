Time For INC-TMC Unity

New Delhi (The Hawk): Apt, most opportune time for great Indian National Congress-All India Trinamul Congress Party unity --- or alliance or coalition --- in West Bangal and in national level any moment now, literally assert both parties' know-alls confidently, assuredly.





Teeming rumours are that after the "coalition" between them, sooner than later, TMC may well merge into the INC without any condition of any kind.





After all, the TMC is literally a by-product of the INC what with TMC boss+founder Mamata Banerjee has been a Congress-person out-n-out since her political inception in the public.





That was in 1984 when as Congress-person, she became 'national' (she was known to Sonia Gandhi since then) by being the Lok Sabha MP --- for the first time --- by easily trouncing the then Lok Sabha "Royal Bengal Tiger" now late Somnath Chatterjee of the CPI(M). Mentionably, he was powerful Lok Sabha Speaker also revered to by almost all in the House of People, abode of the world's largest democracy.





Mamata Banerjee further evinced her dexterity, worth, relevance to the INC by excellently managing affairs of the Indian Youth Congress as its "national vice president" in charge of important states. There all, she strongly consolidated the IYC from grass roots to top whose strong hang overs are still inherently felt by the party people even today as she still is veritably praised for her "fantastic political acumen skillfully, positively executed".





How these are relevant today? Say TMC insiders unabtedly that in today's 'current political scenario as all pervasive', it is indeed necessary to recollect the facts about Mamata Banerjee's "Congress liaison of Sonia Gandhi kind" factually lest it be misunderstood, misinterpreted by their respective political rivals/enemies/riff-raffs, any way infructuous in front of Mamata-Sonia, opine openly both parties' insiders frankly.





Sonia Gandhi reportedly sees Mamata Banerjee as the most fitting 'competitor' to the entire BJP, she has full capability to "uproot" it from power circles, instal Congress on ruling party saddle after winning requiryed elections all throughout the country and also in state legislatures.





Confide knowledgeable insiders in both groups that "it is now almost certain regarding Congress-TMC close liaison of alliance-kind from any day now that will literally give jerky jitters to the BJP and make it scarry nervy".





And who can foretell/forecast, analyse both parties' top insiders, that trepidation of the BJP due to 'united Congress' may well prove to be 'victory' of it and side lining of the BJP if not ouster per se, thanks to Mamata-Sonia G.



