Trinamool MPs meet Prez seeking removal of SG Tushar Mehta

New Delhi: A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday afternoon to seek the removal of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India.





Earlier, the party's members of Parliament had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for removing Mehta over his reported meeting with West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari.





TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Mahua Moitra met the President.





"We have just met with the President and submitted a memorandum to him regarding the matter of great impropriety concerning the office of SG Tushar Mehta.





"We ask for the immediate resignation of the SG on the grounds of gross misconduct and impropriety," Moitra said.





"On July 1, a certain BJP leader, MLA and LoP in West Bengal assembly met with the home minister at his residence and immediately after that proceeded to the home of the Solicitor-General at 10 Akbar Road," Moitra said.





"He (the SG) is apologising for not being able to meet him (Adhikari). Who gave him (Adhikari) the permission to enter his residence? The SG has violated Bar Council's rules, professional ethics. We also consider this as a conflict of interest," Ray told media after meeting the President.





In their letter to Modi, TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Ray and Moitra had alleged that the meeting between Mehta and Adhikari was in violation of established norms and 'reeks of impropriety'.





Adhikari, once a Trinamool Congress heavyweight, is an accused in 2016 Narada tapes case, and Mehta is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Supreme Court and the Calcutta high court in the agency's probe against senior TMC leaders in the case.

—PTI

