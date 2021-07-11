TMC to take its fuel price hike protest to Delhi to put pressure on Centre

Kolkata (The Hawk): Second day on the trot, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) held protests throughout Kolkata and state to protest the exceptional fuel price hike in the country.



Both on Sunday and Saturday, various Trinamool leaders and ministers could be seen holding street protests and road shows against the steep rise in prices of petroleum products, leading to inconvenience to the public in general. The party has been vocal against all policies of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)-led central government, more so for not doing anything to check or reduce the rise in prices.

From carrying motorcycles atop bullock carts to cooking on the streets in clay pots, the ruling party in Bengal is using all tricks to get the common man's attention and make people aware that the Centre is responsible for all their woes. TMC in a unique way criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government for the constant increase in petroleum prices.

West Bengal panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee said, on Sunday, if needed, the TMC will hold agitations even in the national capital. "We have started the protest from West Bengal but will spread it across the country. In Delhi too, we will protest. The price hike of petroleum products is BJP's intentional move as after the poll debacle, they cannot show their face in Bengal for which they are harassing the people of Bengal," said Subrata.

Of all the protests, most notably the TMC held a demonstration in front of the BJP office in Hastings not only for the constant price hike but also for continuous unemployment across the country.

Taking potshots at the saffron camp, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, on Sunday, was seen visiting gas stations and asking if Hindu will be charged less for fuel, especially if the person chants 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"The BJP is just fooling people by spreading communalism. The TMC is fighting for the rights of people and BJP though showing dreams of development is actually pulling back people to the Stone Age and the biggest example is the price hike of LPG cylinders," slammed Kunal.

Criticising Kunal, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC spokesperson can do anything to get the limelight.

"When he was arrested in the Saradha chit fund case, he used to call TMC chief 'Choron ki rani' (queen of thieves) and now he is acting smart to come to the spotlight," said the BJP chief.

The ever-increasing hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas has meant people are cutting down on their monthly and daily budget to accommodate their lifestyle. The middle-class has been the hardest hit, coupled with the lockdown and job losses in many sectors.

"An oil scam is on in India. From Make in India to Sale in India, the BJP government is trying to sell all the oil companies," said West Bengal transport minister Firhad Hakim.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that during the BJP regime there has been a 439% price hike in petroleum products.

Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek O'Brien posted a 1973 video, where late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee could be seen travelling on a bullock cart to protest fuel price hike.

"History. Ouch. When petrol prices were increased by a few paisa (7 paisa?) in 1973, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had travelled to #Parliament on a bullock cart in protest," read the tweet.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too slammed the BJP-led central government and TMC-led West Bengal government for not slashing the taxes on petroleum products.

Dilip Ghosh said that by agitating TMC won't be able to slash the prices.

"The TMC should cut down the VAT and Cess so that the prices go down. Whenever the possibility of cutting down the cess on petrol diesel prices will arise, the government will act," said Ghosh.