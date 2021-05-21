State judiciary, agencies under Mamata's pressure, appeal to transfer cases out of Bengal: Arjun Singh

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) Arjun Singh who has been summoned by West Bengal CID in an alleged corruption case on Friday said option to approach the Supreme Court to get the case transferred out of Bengal is being explored.

Singh slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government for vendetta politics and cautioned BJP leaders in the state to brace themselves for 'thousands of false cases' by the state government in coming years.

"We need to understand one thing that in Bengal, BJP leaders will get such notices and we should be ready for it," the Barrackpore MP said.

"There is a team of CID in Bhabhani Bhavan to build false cases against us and MLAs. This is a trailer, the picture is yet to come. We will be slapped with thousands of false cases," he added.

Singh urged BJP leaders to approach Supreme Court and appeal for cases to be heard anywhere in the country except for West Bengal.

"In Bengal, if Chief Minister can sit on dharna in CBI's office for six hours, Law Minister can be present in court then it should not be hard to understand how much pressure can be exerted on judiciary or agencies. Kolkata High Court has also taken cognizance of it. We should go to Supreme Court and we will go to Supreme Court. In the future, we will see many fake cases against us and these should be transferred out of Bengal," the BJP leader said.

Bengal CID has summoned Singh in an economic offense case.

Responding to CID's notice to him that asked him to be present in Kolkata on May 25, Singh said, "This is not a new thing for us. In this case, I have got relief from Supreme Court. All this is being done on the directions of Mamata Banerjee. We can go to court to get our case transfer. I will speak to my lawyers. Already, the case is in Supreme Court. We respect the law and will take steps accordingly, despite knowing it's a false case."

Singh said Trinamool Congress' four ministers were arrested on solid evidence and that the state government is crying hoarse over arrests during the pandemic.

"The government of West Bengal is using pandemic according to its convenience. When they want to protest then there is no pandemic. This is vendetta politics. Mamata government in the past have slapped false cases against leaders of Left and Congress and made them join her party," explained Singh.

"Didi galat darwaza khatkhata rahi hai (Didi is knocking on the wrong door). As BJP soldiers, we will fight this battle and if required will lay our lives as well," he added.

Singh also expressed his fear of being killed, and said, "I can be murdered anytime. Eight months ago, an IPS came into my house with two criminals hired from Uttar Pradesh to assassinate me. Now, these two same criminals were killed in a shootout 10 days ago in Chitrakoot prison. They had their relatives in Bengal. And such incidents will take place. It depends on home ministry whether to give us security or not."

Singh said in coming years, the Indian Constitution will not be applicable in Bengal. "In the state where CM can sit on dharna and law minister can be present in court to save their people, it is sure that Indian Constitution isn't applicable there. In coming five years, Bengal people will know whether they are on Bengal or Pakistan," he added. (ANI)