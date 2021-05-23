Sonali-Mamata Like Jaya-Sasikala

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sonali (Guha)-Mamata (Banerjee) (exactly) like Sasikala-Jaya(lalitha), gotcha? So 'desperate' Sonali Guha, ex TMC MLA, in 'absence' of Mamata that she virtually deserted BJP lock, stock and barrel and rejoined TMC vociferously pronouncing she just can not stay without her and her TMC. As saving grace to cover her unabashed public confession/s out of sheer desperation for obvious reasons, refer above, she even mentioned Mamata as 'Didi' evoking guffaws all around in all hues without any ado of kind.

Adding a 100% proven secret about her-Mamata liaison, this can be reminisced here factually: While Lok Sabha MP in Delhi, Mamata in her MP flat in the M S Flats at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi-1 used to be in best safe company of the same Sonali Guha who then was virtually unknown. Yes, Mamata was Central Minister then. Even before when she stayed at large ministerial bungalow at Ashoka Road, she used to be kept constant company by Sonali Guha who literally 'did' all for her : from making tea to 'just everything else'. ...Then itself, whole lot of many parties' MPs etc used to be mighty amused and termed them as "Jaya-Sasikala Jodi" in Delhi. What's more? Late (JayaRam) Jayalalitha used to be very 'close' to Mamata Banerjee officially both termed as no-holds-barred fighters, Officially, they tried to rope in famed Mayawati into their 'club' (single all) but she ultimately refused after dilly-dallying a lot on the matter. She wanted to carry on with Bahujan Hitaye, Bahujan Sukhaye, Bahujan Jitaye...She refrained from falling in to the Brahminical trap of Jayalalitha, Mamata, both pedigreed Brahmins. Mayawati is a Dalit so taken for guaranted by 'them'.

Today, Sasikala is retired, Jaya is 'late'...desperadoes of Sonali Guha continues. Self-claimed 4-time MLA, she now is in utmost hurry to return to 'Didi' for obvious reasons from the BJP where in she scurried. But was left high and dry as she was not given a ticket there for obvious reasons what with the BJP bosses including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh knowing her in and out but to avoid all controversies before elections he did not oppose her entry in to BJP but did not give her a BJP ticket to contest to steer clear of all controversies about her leading to the BJP itself charged with "unproven outsiders". Sonali however waited with bated breath to be "adjusted" later. But no. The BJP High Command itself became aware of Sonali Guha and distanced from her turning her The Lone Ranger with no takers for her in the BJP. Its all including Mukul Roy steered clear of her saving their own skin.

Meanwhile the absence of Mamata began terribly paining Sonali who finally is 'back' in Mamata-fold. Haleluah ! Hey Presto.