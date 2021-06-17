Top
Home > State News > Other States > West Bengal > Moderate rainfall likely in parts of West Bengal today

Moderate rainfall likely in parts of West Bengal today

 Dainik Hawk |  17 Jun 2021 7:51 AM GMT

Moderate rainfall likely in parts of West Bengal today
X

West Bengal: Intense to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of West Bengal during the next 2-3 hours on Thursday.

India Meteorological Department, Kolkata predicted thunderstorms with lightning.

"Light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of Nadia, East and West Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia and Bankura districts of West Bengal during the next 2-3 hours," the IMD said. (ANI)

Updated : 17 Jun 2021 7:51 AM GMT
Tags:    rainfall   West Bengal   

Dainik Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X